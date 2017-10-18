BRIEF-Rathbone brothers funds under management up 2.5 pct in Q3

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Rathbone Brothers Plc

* ‍‍Rathbone Brothers plc total funds under management were £37.5 billion at 30 September 2017; up 2.5 pct from £36.6 billion at 30 June​

* ‍Total net growth of funds under management in investment management was £0.3 billion, representing a total net annualised growth rate of 3.5 percent (2016: 5.0 percent)​

* ‍Net operating income of £62.5 million in investment management for three months ended 30 september 2017 was 5.6 percent higher than £59.2 million for comparable period in 2016​

* ‍Funds under management in unit trusts at 30 september 2017 were £5.0 billion, up 8.7 percent from £4.6 billion at 30 june 2017.​

* ‍Net inflows for quarter were a record £342 million compared to £170 million a year ago.​

* ‍“in a quarter where investment markets remained relatively benign, our total funds under management grew 2.5 percent to £37.5 billion in three months to 30 September 2017,” said Philip Howell, Chief Executive of Rathbone Brothers​

* “‍We are well positioned for future and will continue to pursue growth opportunities both organically and through acquisition, approaching each with discipline,” said Howell​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anjuli Davies)