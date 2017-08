Aug 8 (Reuters) - RATIONAL AG

* ‍SALES REVENUES AMOUNTED TO 331.1 MILLION EUROS IN FIRST SIX MONTHS (2016: 283.1 MILLION EUROS), UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR​

* H1 ‍EBIT (EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES) OF 83.8 MILLION EUROS (2016: 73.6 MILLION EUROS)​

* ‍RAISING GUIDANCE OF SALES REVENUE GROWTH IN 2017 TO 11 TO 13 PERCENT​

* ‍MAINTAINED GUIDANCE FOR EBIT MARGIN BEING BETWEEN 26 AND 27 PERCENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)