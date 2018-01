Jan 16 (Reuters) - Rational Ag:

* SAYS ‍SALES REVENUES OF 702 MILLION EUROS IN 2017 FISCAL YEAR​

* SAYS ‍SLIGHTLY EXCEEDED GROWTH FORECAST OF AROUND 13 PERCENT THAT WAS ALREADY RAISED DURING YEAR​

* SAYS ‍FORECASTS EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) OF AROUND 188 MILLION EUROS​