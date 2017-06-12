FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ratos adjusts investment intervals
June 12, 2017 / 6:43 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Ratos adjusts investment intervals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Ratos Ab

* Ratos presents updated strategic agenda

* Says to create greater flexibility to make new acquisitions, former lowest investment interval of SEK 250m in equity has been removed.

* Says goal for new acquisitions is instead that company in question must have potential to reach SEK 0.5 billion in equity in next five years

* Says upper investment interval has been lowered from SEK 5 billion in equity to SEK 2 billion in equity to create a better balance and risk spread in portfolio

* Says Ratos's operational management costs are expected to be approximately SEK 150m on an annual basis in future (compared with SEK 261m for 2016) excluding transaction and financing costs

* Says has changed its working methods and the investment organisation is now structured in six sectors; Business Services, Construction, Consumer/Retail/Leisure, Healthcare/Lifescience, Industrials and TMT (Technology, Media, Telecom) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

