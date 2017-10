Sept 21 (Reuters) - Ratos AB

* Ratos AB: GS-hydro Holding oy and its subsidiary GS-Hydro Oy file for bankruptcy

* Says GS-Hydro Group has experienced liquidity and profitability problems for some time

* Says these became acute when one of company’s largest customers could not meet its payment commitments to a group company within GS-Hydro Group

* Says on 31 december 2016, Ratos wrote down consolidated book value in GS-Hydro by SEK 160 mln to SEK 0 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: