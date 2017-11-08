FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rave Restaurant Group says qtrly ‍total consolidated revenue decreased 13.8 percent to $13.2 million
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 8, 2017 / 2:40 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Rave Restaurant Group says qtrly ‍total consolidated revenue decreased 13.8 percent to $13.2 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Rave Restaurant Group Inc:

* Total consolidated revenue decreased 13.8 percent to $13.2 million compared to $15.3 million in Q1 of fiscal 2017​

* Q1 loss per share $0.03

* Pie Five system-wide retail sales and comparable store retail sales each decreased 17.3 percent from same period of prior year​

* Qtrly ‍Pizza Inn domestic comparable store retail sales increased 1.4 percent from same period of prior year​

* Qtrly ‍total domestic retail sales decreased by 0.9 percent​ Source text : (bit.ly/2j9dwVl) Further company coverage:

