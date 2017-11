BRIEF-Raven Russia says unit to acquire logistics park in Moscow​

Nov 6 (Reuters) - RAVEN RUSSIA LTD:

* ‍SUBSIDIARY OF COMPANY HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF A LOGISTICS PARK IN MOSCOW​

* ‍INITIAL CONSIDERATION OF RUR 5.119 BILLION ($86.58MILLION), IS PAYABLE WITH A FURTHER DEFERRED ELEMENT OF CONSIDERATION DUE WITHIN 18 MONTHS OF COMPLETION​

* ‍DEFERRED CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IS ESTIMATED TO BE BETWEEN RUR 1.51BILLION AND RUR 1.97 BILLION​

* ‍CONSIDERATION IS SATISFIED IN CASH​