Dec 20 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Inc:

* RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL - NOV 2017 TOTAL SECURITIES COMMISSIONS, FEES OF $367 MILLION INCREASED 9 PERCENT OVER NOV 2016

* RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL - NOV 2017 RECORD CLIENT ASSETS UNDER ADMINISTRATION OF $717.9 BILLION INCREASED 18 PERCENT COMPARED TO NOV 2016

* RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL - NOV 2017 RECORD NET LOANS AT RAYMOND JAMES BANK OF $17.4 BILLION WERE UP 12 PERCENT OVER NOV 2016