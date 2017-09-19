FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rayonier Advanced Materials expects $12 mln pro forma EBITDA impact from Irma
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 19, 2017 / 8:24 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Rayonier Advanced Materials expects $12 mln pro forma EBITDA impact from Irma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc

* Rayonier Advanced Materials expects $7 million net income and $12 million pro forma EBITDA impact from Hurricane Irma

* Rayonier Advanced Materials- Operations at Fernandina beach and Jesup facilities running at full capacity after shutdown of operations due to Hurricane Irma

* Rayonier Advanced Materials- Forecasts FY net income of about $31 million,pro forma EBITDA at/slightly below bottom end of original $190 to $200 million guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.