BRIEF-Rayonier Q2 revenue $194.7 million

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Rayonier Inc:

* Rayonier reports second quarter 2017 results

* Rayonier Inc says full-year 2017 guidance increased

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20

* Q2 revenue $194.7 million

* Q2 revenue view $150.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees adjusted EBITDA of $255 to $270 million in 2017

* Sees net income attributable to Rayonier of $79 to $83 million in 2017

* Sees pro forma net income of $50 to $55 million in 2017