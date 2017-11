Nov 22 (Reuters) - Raysearch Laboratories Ab (Publ) :

* Q3 ‍operating profit sek 0.7 m (38.5)

* Q3 net sales SEK 111.7 M (125.7), of which revenues from RayStation SEK 99.1 M (112.6)​

* Q3 ‍order intake excluding service agreements SEK 102.0 m (101.1)​

* Raysearch says ‍at end of period, order backlog for RayStation was SEK 39.1 m (55.5)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stockholm newsroom)