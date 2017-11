Nov 9 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co:

* RAYTHEON, SAAB TEAM TO DEVELOP NEW INFANTRY WEAPONS

* RAYTHEON - ‍ INITIALLY, CO, SAAB WILL UPGRADE THE CARL-GUSTAF RELOADABLE SHOULDER-LAUNCHED WEAPON SYSTEM ​

* RAYTHEON - ‍INITIALLY, CO, SAAB WILL ALSO EXPLORE OPPORTUNITIES TO “ENHANCE” SAAB‘S AT4 DISPOSABLE WEAPON SYSTEM ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: