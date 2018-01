Jan 9 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co:

* RAYTHEON AWARDED CONTRACT WORTH MORE THAN $1.5 BILLION FOR ADDITIONAL PATRIOT™ INTEGRATED AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE CAPABILITY

* RAYTHEON - UNDISCLOSED MEMBER OF 14-NATION GROUP THAT OWN COMBAT-PROVEN PATRIOT INTEGRATED AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM AWARDED CO THE CONTRACT