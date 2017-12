Raytheon Co:

* RAYTHEON FORMS NEW SUBSIDIARY IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* RAYTHEON CO SAYS ANNOUNCING IT HAS FORMED RAYTHEON EMIRATES, A NEW, WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY INCORPORATED AND HEADQUARTERED IN ABU DHABI

* RAYTHEON SAYS RAYTHEON EMIRATES IS INCORPORATED ON AL MARYAH ISLAND, PLANS ARE UNDERWAY TO ESTABLISH OPERATIONAL BRANCHES IN OTHER AREAS OF ABU DHABI