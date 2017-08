June 21 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co

* Global demand sparks standard missile-2 production restart

* Raytheon co - netherlands, japan, australia and south korea are purchasing sm-2 under new contact

* Raytheon co - new deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2020 and will include more than 280 sm-2 block iiia and iiib missiles