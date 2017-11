Nov 23 (Reuters) - Razor Energy Corp:

* Razor Energy Corp. Announces third quarter 2017 results and record production

* ‍Achieved Q3-2017 production of 4,207 boe/d (88% liquids), up 33% from Q2-2017​

* ‍Generated qtrly adjusted funds flow of $1.6 million ($0.10/share basic and diluted)​

* Anticipated December 2017 exit rate of 4,600 boe/d​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: