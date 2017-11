Nov 29 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Canada:

* RBC ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF GROUP CHIEF RISK OFFICER, MARK HUGHES

* ROYAL BANK OF CANADA - ‍MARK HUGHES, GROUP CHIEF RISK OFFICER (GCRO), WILL RETIRE EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018​

* ROYAL BANK OF CANADA - ‍GRAEME HEPWORTH HAS BEEN APPOINTED DEPUTY CHIEF RISK OFFICER, EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY 1, 2018​

* ROYAL BANK OF CANADA - ‍ON APRIL 9, 2018, HEPWORTH WILL ASSUME ROLE OF GROUP CHIEF RISK OFFICER​