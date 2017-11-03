BRIEF-RBC Bearings Incorporated announces Q2 earnings per share $0.61

Nov 3 (Reuters) - RBC Bearings Inc

* RBC Bearings Incorporated announces fiscal 2018 second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.83

* Q2 earnings per share $0.61

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2018 sales about $162 million to $163 million

* RBC Bearings Inc - ‍backlog, as of September 30, 2017, was $390.2 million compared to $341.8 million as of October 1, 2016​

* RBC Bearings Inc - ‍net sales for Q2 of fiscal 2018 were $164.3 million, an increase of 6.7% from $153.9 million in Q2 of fiscal 2017​

* Q2 revenue view $164.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $158.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S