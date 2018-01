Jan 5 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Canada:

* RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. ANNOUNCES DECEMBER SALES RESULTS FOR RBC FUNDS, PH&N FUNDS AND BLUEBAY FUNDS AND FOURTH QUARTER SALES FOR RBC ETFS

* RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC - DECEMBER MUTUAL FUND NET SALES OF $577 MILLION​