Feb 6 (Reuters) - RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC:

* RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. ANNOUNCES JANUARY SALES RESULTS FOR RBC FUNDS, PH&N FUNDS AND BLUEBAY FUNDS

* RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC - ‍MUTUAL FUND ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT INCREASED BY 0.8 PERCENT IN JANUARY

* RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC - JANUARY MUTUAL FUND NET SALES OF $1.8 BILLION​