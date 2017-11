Nov 29 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Canada:

* RBC DIRECTOR SAYS SEEN SOME “PULL-FORWARD” OF DEMAND FOR MORTGAGES AHEAD OF NEW B-20 RULES

* RBC DIRECTOR SAYS DOESN‘T EXPECT MATERIAL REDUCTION IN MORTGAGE ORIGINATIONS AFTER B-20 RULES INTRODUCED

* RBC CEO SAYS EXPECTS GROWTH TO MODERATE IN CANADIAN ECONOMY INTO 2 TO 2.5 PERCENT RANGE IN 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)