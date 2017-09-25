FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-RBI makes amendments to Master Direction on financial services provided by banks
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Wall Street
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 25, 2017 / 1:24 PM / in 24 days

BRIEF-RBI makes amendments to Master Direction on financial services provided by banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* Reserve Bank of India decided to make certain amendments to Master Direction dated May 26, 2016

* Says no bank shall hold more than 10 percent in equity of a deposit taking NBFC, provided this does not apply to a housing finance co

* No bank to invest more than 10 percent of unit capital of real estate investment trust/infrastructure investment trust subject to overall ceiling of 20 per cent of its net worth

* No bank to hold more than 20 per cent of the paid up share capital of an investee company engaged in non-financial services

* No bank to hold over 10 pct of paid up capital of co not being its unit engaged in non-financial services or 10 pct of bank’s paid up capital, reserves, whichever is lower

* No bank to make investment in category III alternative investment fund Source text: (bit.ly/2ft011r)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.