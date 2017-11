Nov 28 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc:

* 2017 BANK OF ENGLAND STRESS TEST RESULTS

* RBS- ‍RBS‘S LOW POINT CET1 RATIO UNDER HYPOTHETICAL ADVERSE SCENARIO WOULD HAVE BEEN 6.4% BEFORE IMPACT OF STRATEGIC MANAGEMENT ACTIONS​

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - ‍RBS HAS NOT BEEN REQUIRED TO SUBMIT A REVISED CAPITAL PLAN​