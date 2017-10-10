FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rci Hospitality says ‍Q4 total nightclubs and bombshells restaurant sales were $38.1 mln vs $32.0 mln
October 10, 2017 / 1:25 PM / in 9 days

BRIEF-Rci Hospitality says ‍Q4 total nightclubs and bombshells restaurant sales were $38.1 mln vs $32.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc:

* RCI Hospitality Holdings - ‍announced total and same-store sales for its nightclubs and bombshells restaurant segments for Q4 ended September 30, 2017​

* RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc - ‍Q4 total nightclubs and bombshells restaurant sales were $38.1 million compared to $32.0 million ​

* RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc - Q4 ‍consolidated same-store sales for nightclubs and bombshells restaurant segments of $32.4 million compared to $30.4 million ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

