BRIEF-RCL Foods confirms outbreak of highly pathogenic strain of Avian influenza

Sept 20 (Reuters) - RCL Foods Ltd

* CONFIRMS OUTBREAK OF HIGHLY PATHOGENIC H5N8 STRAIN OF AVIAN INFLUENZA HAS RECENTLY BEEN DETECTED AT COMPANY‘S HEUNINGDAL BREEDER FARM IN WESTERN CAPE

* ‍AFFECTED SITES HAVE BEEN DEPOPULATED, AND LOSS AMOUNTS TO APPROXIMATELY 5% OF COMPANY‘S TOTAL BREEDER STOCK​

* ‍CUMULATIVE DIRECT COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH AI AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY R26M​

* ‍COMPANY IS EVALUATING ALL OPPORTUNITIES TO MINIMISE POSSIBLE IMPACT OF THIS REDUCED VOLUME​