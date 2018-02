BRIEF-RCL Foods Sees HY HEPS To Be Between 69.5 Cents And 79.0 Cents ​

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Rcl Foods Ltd:

* ‍EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 72.0 CENTS (+93.5%) AND 79.0 CENTS​

* ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 69.5 CENTS (+46.0%) AND 79.0 CENTS (+66.0%)​

* ‍EXCLUDING ONCE-OFF ITEMS, HEPS FOR 6 MONTHS TO DEC EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 69.5 CENTS-79.0 CENTS COMPARED TO NORMALISED HEPS OF 55.1 CENTS

* ‍IMPROVEMENT IN UNDERLYING HY RESULTS OVER CORRESPONDING PERIOD IS MAINLY ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHICKEN BUSINESS UNIT​

* ‍SUGAR BUSINESS UNIT'S RESULT IS MATERIALLY DOWN ON CORRESPONDING PERIOD​