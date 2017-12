R C M Technologies Inc:

* RCM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. DECLARES SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE

* R C M TECHNOLOGIES INC - BELIEVE Q4 REVENUES WILL RANGE BETWEEN $48.0 MILLION AND $50.0 MILLION

* R C M TECHNOLOGIES INC - BELIEVE Q4 GROSS PROFIT WILL RANGE BETWEEN $12.7 MILLION AND $13.2 MILLION

* R C M TECHNOLOGIES INC - DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE, PAYABLE ON DECEMBER 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: