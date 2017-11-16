FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Re/Max Holdings says received compliance issue notice from NYSE
November 16, 2017 / 9:42 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Re/Max Holdings says received compliance issue notice from NYSE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Re/Max Holdings Inc

* Says ‍on Nov 15 co received notice from NYSE indicating Co is not in compliance with NYSE’s continued listing requirements​ - SEC filing

* Co not in compliance with NYSE’s continued listing requirements as a result of its failure to timely file form 10-Q for quarter ended Sept 30​

* In notice, NYSE informed co that, under NYSE’s rules, company will have six months from November 15, 2017 to file form 10-Q with SEC​

* Co can regain compliance with NYSE listing standards by filing form 10-Q with sec during six month timeframe​ Source text (bit.ly/2mynYqG) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

