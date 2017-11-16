BRIEF-Re/Max Holdings says received compliance issue notice from NYSE

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Re/Max Holdings Inc

* Says ‍on Nov 15 co received notice from NYSE indicating Co is not in compliance with NYSE’s continued listing requirements​ - SEC filing

* Co not in compliance with NYSE’s continued listing requirements as a result of its failure to timely file form 10-Q for quarter ended Sept 30​

* In notice, NYSE informed co that, under NYSE’s rules, company will have six months from November 15, 2017 to file form 10-Q with SEC​

* Co can regain compliance with NYSE listing standards by filing form 10-Q with sec during six month timeframe​