BRIEF-Re/Max Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.42

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Re/Max Holdings Inc

* Re/Max Holdings reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.42

* Q2 revenue $48.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $48.3 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.54

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $49 million to $50.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Re/Max Holdings Inc sees ‍fy 2017 revenue in a range of $194.0 million to $197.0 million​

* Re/Max Holdings Inc sees Q3 ‍adjusted EBITDA margin in a range of 54.0% to 55.5% of Q3 2017 revenue​

* Re/Max Holdings Inc sees ‍fy 2017 adjusted EBITDA margin in a range of 52.5% to 54.0% of 2017 revenue​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: