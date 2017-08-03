BRIEF-Re/Max Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.42

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Re/Max Holdings Inc
* Re/Max Holdings reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.42
* Q2 revenue $48.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $48.3 million
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.54
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $49 million to $50.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Re/Max Holdings Inc sees fy 2017 revenue in a range of $194.0 million to $197.0 million
* Re/Max Holdings Inc sees Q3 adjusted EBITDA margin in a range of 54.0% to 55.5% of Q3 2017 revenue
* Re/Max Holdings Inc sees fy 2017 adjusted EBITDA margin in a range of 52.5% to 54.0% of 2017 revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: