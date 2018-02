BRIEF-RE/MAX Says Internal Investigation Did Not Identify Matters Requiring Adjustments To Previously Issued Financial Statements​

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Re/Max Holdings Inc:

* RE/MAX ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF INTERNAL INVESTIGATION

* RE/MAX HOLDINGS - ‍SPECIAL COMMITTEE‘S INVESTIGATION DID NOT IDENTIFY ANY MATTERS REQUIRING ADJUSTMENTS TO CO‘S PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS​

* RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC - ‍LOAN, GIFTS, AND OTHER TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN LINIGERS AND ADAM CONTOS DID NOT INVOLVE USE OF ANY CORPORATE FUNDS​

* RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC - BOARD ACCEPTS THAT NONDISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN LINIGERS AND ADAM CONTOS WAS UNINTENTIONAL‍​‍​

* RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC - ‍ADAM CONTOS HAS COMMITTED TO REPAY LOAN AS “PROMPTLY AS POSSIBLE”​

* RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC - ‍LINIGER WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE ON BOARD IN ROLE OF NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: