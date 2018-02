Feb 9 (Reuters) - Rea Group Ltd:

* H1 NET PROFIT $‍132.359​ MILLION VERSUS $292.1 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $406.8 MILLION VERSUS $337.3 MILLION

‍2018 INTERIM DIVIDEND 47.0 CENTS PER SHARE​