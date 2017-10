Sept 29 (Reuters) - REACH4ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES PLC :

* SAYS APPOINTMENT OF MARCUS YEOMAN AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD WITH EFFECT FROM 1 OCTOBER 2017​

* ‍WAS ANNOUNCED ON 23 JUNE 2017, THAT DAVID STOLLER WOULD BE STEPPING DOWN AS CHAIRMAN AND INTERIM CEO OF R4E AT END OF SEPT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)