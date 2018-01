BRIEF-Reading International Provides Update On Nevada District Court Ruling Regarding Derivative Lawsuit

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Reading International Inc:

* READING INTERNATIONAL PROVIDES UPDATE ON NEVADA DISTRICT COURT RULING REGARDING DERIVATIVE LAWSUIT

* READING INTERNATIONAL - ON DEC. 28, JUDGE ORDERED DISMISSING CLAIMS AGAINST 5 OF CO‘S DIRECTORS IN THE COTTER JR. DERIVATIVE LITIGATION

* READING INTERNATIONAL-ON DEC 29, DIRECTORS WHO WERE DISMISSED FROM CASE, VOTED TO RATIFY 2015 TERMINATION OF JAMES COTTER, JR., AS CEO & PRESIDENT​

* READING INTERNATIONAL - COURT DISMISSED DERIVATIVE CLAIMS ON INDICATION OF INTEREST MADE BY PATTON VISION LLC TO ACQUIRE OUTSTANDING STOCK OF CO

* READING INTERNATIONAL - ‍REMAINING UNRESOLVED CLAIMS ASSERTED IN COTTER JR. DERIVATIVE LITIGATION HAVE BEEN SET FOR TRIAL COMMENCING ON JAN 8, 2018​