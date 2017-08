June 27 (Reuters) - REAL HOLDING I SVERIGE AB (PUBL)

* ENTERS SUPPLEMENTARY AGREEMENT TO THE AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY KOMPANIET 4 THROUGH ACQUISITION OF ALL SHARES IN FASTIGHETS AB KOMPANIET 3

* WILL TAKE OVER SHARES ON OCT. 31 AT THE LATEST

* WITH SIGNING OF SUPPLEMENTARY AGREEMENT, PURHCASE PRICE INCREASED BY SEK 3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)