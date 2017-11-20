BRIEF-Real Industry, Real Alloy Holding, U.S. units receive interim approval

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Real Industry Inc:

* Real Industry Inc - ‍company and Real Alloy Holding, Inc. And its U.S. subsidiaries have received interim approval from U.S. Bankruptcy court​

* Real Industry - ‍interim approval for of “first day” motions related to Nov 17, filings of petitions for voluntary chapter 11 reorganization​

* Real Industry Inc - ‍court approved Real Alloy's debtor-in-possession financing, which includes continued use of $110 million asset-based lending facility​