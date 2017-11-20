FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Real Industry, Real Alloy Holding, U.S. units receive interim approval
Sections
Featured
Mugabe told to resign ahead of impeachment proceedings
Zimbabwe
Mugabe told to resign ahead of impeachment proceedings
Merkel aide gives parties three weeks to find way out of crisis
Germany
Merkel aide gives parties three weeks to find way out of crisis
In modernising nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
U.S.
In modernising nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
November 20, 2017 / 10:50 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

BRIEF-Real Industry, Real Alloy Holding, U.S. units receive interim approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Real Industry Inc:

* Real Industry Inc - ‍company and Real Alloy Holding, Inc. And its U.S. subsidiaries have received interim approval from U.S. Bankruptcy court​

* Real Industry - ‍interim approval for of “first day” motions related to Nov 17, filings of petitions for voluntary chapter 11 reorganization​

* Real Industry Inc - ‍court approved Real Alloy’s debtor-in-possession financing, which includes continued use of $110 million asset-based lending facility​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.