BRIEF-Real Industry restarts used beverage can recycling operation at Morgantown, Kentucky
#Bonds News
September 14, 2017 / 12:16 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Real Industry restarts used beverage can recycling operation at Morgantown, Kentucky

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Real Industry Inc

* Real Industry announces restart of Real Alloy’S Morgantown, Kentucky used beverage can (“UBC”) recycling operation, provides update on corporate refinancing

* Real Industry Inc - ‍ on an annualized basis, Real Alloy expects to process approximately 50,000 tonnes at Morgantown, Kentucky facility​

* Real Industry Inc - ‍currently ramping up equipment and expect to be delivering targeted volumes by beginning of October 2017​

* Real Industry-over past few weeks, engaged in preliminary discussions with investors regarding potential refinancing of senior secured notes​

* Real industry - ‍ retained Jefferies LLC to assist in refinancing real alloy’s $305.0 mln of senior secured 10.0 pct notes coming due in January 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

