BRIEF-Real Industry restarts used beverage can recycling operation at Morgantown, Kentucky

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Real Industry Inc
* Real Industry announces restart of Real Alloy’S Morgantown, Kentucky used beverage can (“UBC”) recycling operation, provides update on corporate refinancing
* Real Industry Inc - on an annualized basis, Real Alloy expects to process approximately 50,000 tonnes at Morgantown, Kentucky facility
* Real Industry Inc - currently ramping up equipment and expect to be delivering targeted volumes by beginning of October 2017
* Real Industry-over past few weeks, engaged in preliminary discussions with investors regarding potential refinancing of senior secured notes
* Real industry - retained Jefferies LLC to assist in refinancing real alloy’s $305.0 mln of senior secured 10.0 pct notes coming due in January 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: