Nov 28 (Reuters) - Real Matters Inc:

* REAL MATTERS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01‍​

* QTRLY ‍CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF $82.9 MILLION, UP FROM $81.0 MILLION IN Q4 2016​

* QTRLY NET LOSS $3.8 MILLION VERSUS QTRLY NET INCOME OF $1.6 MLN‍​