Dec 22 (Reuters) - Real Nutriceutical Group Ltd:

* ‍VENDORS (EACH A SUBSIDIARY OF COMPANY) AND SHANGHAI HEYU MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO​ ENTERED INTO SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT

* SHANGHAI HEYU MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO TO PURCHASE SALE SHARES, IN TARGET 1, TARGET 2 AND TARGET 3, RESPECTIVELY​

* TOTAL CONSIDERATION FOR DISPOSAL IS RMB15 MILLION