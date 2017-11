Nov 24 (Reuters) - REALDOLMEN NV:

* H1 REVENUE EUR ‍​113.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 113.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 TOTAL PROFIT EUR 5.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 STRONG BALANCE SHEET WITH A NET CASH POSITION OF €28,2M‍​

* H1 REBITDA EUR ‍​6.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS TURNOVER TO GROW IN FY 2017/2018 ‍​

* EXPECT FULL YEAR REBIT TO GROW AND MARGINS TO BE AROUND MID-SINGLE DIGIT LEVELS.‍​