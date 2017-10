Oct 5 (Reuters) - REALFICTION HOLDING AB

* REALFICTION HOLDING AB ANNOUNCES THE FIRST ORDER OF DEEPFRAME

* ‍SPECIFIC ORDER VALUE IS NOT DISCLOSED DUE TO COMPETITIVE REASONS, BUT IS GREATER THAN SEK 200.000 AND LESS THAN SEK 500.000​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)