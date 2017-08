Aug 3 (Reuters) - REALFICTION HOLDING AB

* ‍RECEIVED AN ORDER FROM SOUTH AFRICAN RESELLER, FOR US BASED PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY PFIZER INC., FOR A PROJECT IN SOUTH AFRICA​

* ‍PROJECT GIVES REALFICTION A REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY 600.000 SEK​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)