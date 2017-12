Dec 5 (Reuters) - Realm Therapeutics Plc:

* REALM THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT DOSED IN PHASE 2 STUDY OF PR022 FOR THE TREATMENT OF ATOPIC DERMATITIS

* REALM THERAPEUTICS - PHASE 2 STUDY OF PR022 TRIAL IS BEING CONDUCTED IN UNITED STATES AND TOP LINE DATA IS EXPECTED IN Q3 2018