BRIEF-Realogy Completes Refinancing Of Credit Facilities, Extends Maturity Dates

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Realogy Holdings Corp:

* REALOGY COMPLETES REFINANCING OF ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES AND EXTENDS MATURITY DATES

* REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP - ‍UPSIZED ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY $350 MILLION TO A $1.4 BILLION TOTAL FACILITY​

* REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP - EXTENDED MATURITY OF ITS APPROXIMATELY $1.1 BILLION TERM LOAN B BY THREE YEARS TO FEBRUARY 2025

* REALOGY - ‍COMBINED ITS EXISTING TWO TRANCHES OF TERM LOAN A INTO A NEW SINGLE TRANCHE OF $750 MILLION, AND EXTENDED CURRENT MATURITIES TO FEB 2023​

* REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP - ‍EXTENDED MATURITY OF UPSIZED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY THREE YEARS TO FEBRUARY 2023​