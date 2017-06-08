BRIEF-Realord Group updates on investment agreement for recycled aluminum processing plant

June 8 (Reuters) - Realord Group Holdings Ltd

* Investment agreement in relation to development and construction of a recycled aluminum processing plant

* Total investment amount as indicated in investment agreement for project is approximately rmb350 million

* Top eagle and Park Management committee entered into investment agreement

* Top Eagle will design, develop and build a processing plant for recycling and production of aluminum ingots in PRC

* It is expected that acquisition costs of phase one site would be about rmb11 million

* top Eagle has agreed to acquire phase one site under public land tendering process conducted by relevant land government department