Aug 2 (Reuters) - Realpage Inc:

* Realpage® to acquire On-Site®

* Realpage Inc - deal for ‍$250 million in cash​

* Realpage - On-site is expected to generate approximately $50 million in revenue for calendar year 2017​

* Realpage - ‍expects to achieve revenue and expense synergies that will be accretive to long-term revenue growth, adjusted ebitda margin expansion objectives​