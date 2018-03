Realtech Ag:

* FY CONSOLIDATED SALES OF EUR 19.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 22.9 MILLION)

* FY GROUP OPERATING EBIT OF AROUND EUR - 1.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: AROUND EUR - 2.4 MILLION)

* EXPECTS OPERATIONAL BREAK EVEN AT LEAST AT MONTH LEVEL DURING 2018

* SEES 2018 MONTHLY BREAK EVEN IN ORDER TO BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE POSITIVE RESULTS FROM 2019