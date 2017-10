BRIEF-Recipharm starts cooperation with Roche

Sept 20 (Reuters) - RECIPHARM AB (PUBL)

* RECIPHARM SIGNS LONG-TERM MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH MAJOR NEW CUSTOMER AND ACQUIRES FACILITY IN SPAIN

* ‍ENTERED INTO COLLABORATION WITH ROCHE​

* ‍WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MANUFACTURING FACILITY CURRENTLY EMPLOYING APPROXIMATELY 200 PEOPLE LOCATED IN LEGANÉS, SPAIN, FROM ROCHE​

* ‍LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WILL ADD ANNUAL SALES OF ABOUT EUR 35 MILLION CORRESPONDING TO MORE THAN 6% OF CURRENT GROUP SALES​

* ‍CLOSING OF TRANSACTION AND COMMENCEMENT OF SUPPLY UNDER AGREEMENT IS ANTICIPATED BY YEAR END 2017.​