June 12 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc:

* Expected completion date of MJN acquisition

* Final regulatory approval has now been received in connection with recommended acquisition of Mead Johnson Nutrition Company by RB

* Says completion of this acquisition is expected to occur on June 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)