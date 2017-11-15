BRIEF-Recon Technology reports Q1 loss per share of RMB 0.97

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Recon Technology Ltd:

* Recon Technology reports fiscal 2018 first quarter and first three months financial results

* Q1 revenue RMB 12.2 million

* Q1 loss per share RMB 0.97

* Recon Technology sees annual revenue generated from Gansu Unit Project to be over RMB 50 million

* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.05 excluding items

* Says ‍remain confident in ability to achieve goal of a minimum 30% increase in revenues for this fiscal year​